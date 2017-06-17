Man killed in apartment fire Saturday morning

A man was killed earlier today after a cooking fire in a north valley apartment, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The victim, who suffered from smoke inhalation and burns to his hands and face, died at University Medical Center, and became the fifth fire fatality in Las Vegas this year, officials said.

Crews were dispatched about 1:45 a.m. to the Northpointe Apartments, 3333 N. Michael Way, near Cheyenne Avenue, where they encountered light smoke from a second-story unit, officials said.

Firefighters forced their way inside and found the man unconscious near the doorway, officials said. A fire that burned near the stove was quickly extinguished.

Investigators believe the man may have been cooking when a flash fire erupted, officials said.

The kitchen was destroyed, causing about $25,000 in damage.