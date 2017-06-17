The Latest: Federal funds to help fight fire in New Mexico

LA CUEVA, N.M. — The Latest on a wildfire burning in northern New Mexico (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

New Mexico's request for funding to help with the fight against a blaze that prompted evacuations in northern New Mexico has been granted by the federal government.

Gov. Susana Martinez announced the federal assistance Friday, saying the money will help cover the costs of emergency protective measures and firefighting activities.

The fire has charred more than a square mile since starting Thursday near the border of the Santa Fe National Forest and the Valles Caldera National Preserve.

Evacuations remain in effect, but sheriff's deputies are escorting residents to their homes to pick up pets and collect belongings.

Forest officials have imposed restrictions that prohibit building campfires or using charcoal, coal or wood stoves expect in developed campsites where grills are provided.

The restrictions cover the entire Jemez Ranger District and other parts of the Santa Fe National Forest.

___

10:51 a.m.

Firefighters are facing hot, dry conditions as they try to get a handle on a wildfire that has forced evacuations and the closure of a highway through one of northern New Mexico's popular mountain ranges.

Smoke blanketed much of the Jemez Mountains on Friday as the flames marched to the south and east.

Fire officials say crews are feeling good about the safety of the neighborhoods that were evacuated Thursday, but they're watching for any changes in the wind direction.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

As many as 200 residents had to leave their homes as the fire spread Thursday to more than a square mile near the boundary of the Santa Fe National Forest and Valles Caldera National Preserve.

The preserve remains closed.

Sandoval County sheriff's deputies are escorting residents into the evacuated area to collect pets and gather belongings.

___

10:18 a.m.

Firefighters are facing hot, dry conditions as they try to get a handle on a wildfire that has forced evacuations and the closure of a highway through one of northern New Mexico's popular mountain ranges.

Smoke blanketed much of the Jemez Mountains on Friday as the flames marched eastward. Forecasters are calling for afternoon temperatures near 90 and humidity levels in the single digits.

Fire officials are unsure what sparked the blaze.

As many as 200 residents from subdivisions west of Los Alamos were evacuated Thursday as the fire quickly grew to cover about one square mile near the boundary of the Santa Fe National Forest and Valles Caldera National Preserve.

Residents were kept out of the area overnight, the preserve remained closed Friday and volunteers were helping to evacuate pets and livestock from the area.