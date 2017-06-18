Casino promotions: June 18-24

SLS LAS VEGAS

$52,000 Summer

Extravaganza drawings

Date: Saturdays in June

Time: 7, 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Information: Twenty-five participants will play Pick-a-Color from 3 to 9 p.m. to win a share of the prize pool, determined by a big wheel spin. In addition, participants will receive $2,500 in play, plus any unclaimed prizes from prior drawings.

• • •

Hangman kiosk game

Date: June

Information: Win up to $5,200.

• • •

June Hot Seat

Date: Saturdays in June

Time: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Information: Twelve guaranteed winners each week will receive a share of $6,000 in promotional baccarat chips.

• • •

$30,000 baccarat

Date: Wednesdays and Fridays in June

Time: 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight Fridays

Information: Win a share of $2,750 at Wednesday’s drawings. Win a share of $2,500 at Friday’s drawings.

• • •

$2,500 slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays in June

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Players may qualify by inserting their loyalty card into any eligible slot machine during the tournament period.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays in June

Information: Earn up to 20x points on slot machines.

• • •

Barbecue Gift Days

Date: Thursdays in June

Information: Earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points to receive a gift while supplies last.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Grand Deals for Grand Rewards Members 50+

Date: Tuesdays through Aug. 29

Information: For players 50 and older. Receive point multipliers, dining discounts and more. Slot tournament is 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

• • •

Sunday Funday

Date: Sundays through Aug. 27

Information: Receive point multipliers and discounts. Earn 500 points to receive a gift.

• • •

Pop Your Way to Winning

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through July 29

Time: Hourly 7 p.m.-midnight

Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is $250 in play.

• • •

Jet Ski giveaway

Date: Through June 24

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is a Jet Ski or $5,000.

• • •

Deep Eddy Vodka giveaway

Date: Thursdays through June 29

Information: Earn 500 base points to be eligible to receive a bottle of vodka.

• • •

Father’s Day giveaway

Date: June 18

Information: Earn 500 base points to be eligible to receive a bottle of Bulleit Whiskey.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

$100,000 Splash of Cash wheel drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $3,000. Receive entries through play on machines, bingo or table games. Earn 10x entries Monday through Thursday.

• • •

$45,000 Sizzlin’ Summer table drawings

Date: Fridays in June

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Earn one entry for $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent. Win up to $2,000.

• • •

Summer Scratch kiosk game

Date: Mondays in June

Time: 8 a.m.-midnight

Information: Receive one free play; earn 10 points for an additional swipe. Win slot play, cash, points and food.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Wednesdays in June

Information: Earn 4x points on reels and 2x points on video poker.

• • •

$25,000 Free Slot Play Hot Seats

Date: Thursdays in June

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One machine player chosen every 15 minutes; a table game player will be chosen hourly. Win up to $200 in play.

• • •

TUSCANY

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Fridays in June

Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Play and Win

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Earn 250 slot points to receive a prize.

• • •

Gift Day Sundays

Date: Sundays in June

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. On June 18, the gift is a Father’s Day cigar. On June 25, the gift is a coffee grinder.

• • •

Spin to Win slot tournament

Date: Saturdays in June

Time: Noon-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 same-day slot points for one tournament entry. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Travel Like a Rockstar giveaway

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays through July 25

Information: From June 18 to 20 and June 25 to 27, earn 750 base slot points or $50 table theoretical in the same promotional day to receive a travel kit.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays

Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.

• • •

Pick Your Poison kiosk game

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June

Information: Earn 200 base points to play game. Win slot play, dining credits, points and more.

• • •

Bartop Happy Hour point multipliers

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in June

Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.

• • •

WESTGATE

New member promotion

Date: June-July

Information: Receive up to $100 in gaming reimbursement with a new players club account.

• • •

$30,000 Ale Yeah! scratch card giveaway

Date: June

Information: Redeem one scratch card for every 250 points earned. Win slot play.

• • •

CANNERY

Vintage Vegas Collect-n-Win

Date: June

Information: Prizes include drawing entries, bonus points, slot play and food credits. Game piece prizes can be combined to win up to $75 in slot play or collect all game pieces to win up to $100.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

$55K Vintage Vegas cash drawings

Date: Saturdays in June

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Receive an entry for every 100 same-day base points. Win up to $2,000.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

Wine giveaway

Date: Fridays in June

Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to receive a bottle of wine with up to $500 in play or cash.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

Eastside Extra Thursdays

Date: Thursdays in June

Information: Earn 400 points on slots or 48 points playing table games to receive a gift. Gift selections include a folding chair, portable cooler, outdoor table, an 11-piece barbecue tool set and more.

*Valid at Boulder Highway location.

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

$100,000 June jackpot giveaway

Date: Saturdays through July 1

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Ten names will be drawn each week. Top prize is $10,000.

• • •

ALIANTE

Beach Ball Swipe and Win

Date: June 19-30

Information: Swipe loyalty card at kiosk to play game. Win play, dining credits, gifts and more.

• • •

Sand-Sational table games drawings

Date: Fridays through June 30

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Information: Table game players will have a chance to win a share of $7,000 in cash and prizes.

• • •

Wednesday point multipliers

Date: June 21 and 28

Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.

• • •

Father’s Day point multipliers

Date: June 18

Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

GOLD COAST

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays in June

Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Mondays in June

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Gifts include a cell phone holder, combination light, window shade and trunk organizer.

• • •

ORLEANS

Gift giveaway

Date: Tuesdays in June

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 base points for a gift. Selections include pajama shorts, a three-piece light set, sunglasses and a tote bag.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays in June

Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Lucky Monday Table Drawings

Date: Mondays in June

Time: Hourly, 7-10 p.m.

Information: Up to 10 table game players can win $500 in chips.

• • •

Lucky Money Baccarat Tournament

Date: Wednesdays in June

Time: Hourly, 8-10 p.m. Final round at midnight

Information: Enter for a chance to win a $3,000 prize package. $50 entry fee.

• • •

Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice blackjack tournaments

Date: Saturdays and Sundays in June

Time: Saturday tournaments at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Sunday tournaments at 2, 3 and 4 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000. $25 entry fee.

• • •

SAM’S TOWN

Big Spin Hot Seats days

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in June

Time: Every 30 minutes from 1 to 7 p.m.

Information: Win dining comps, slot dollars and up to $1,000.

• • •

SUNCOAST

Point multipliers

Date: Tuesdays in June

Information: Receive 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

$20,000 Hot Seat Drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June

Time: 7-11 p.m.

Information: Table game players will have a chance to win a $100 or $500 Suncoast chip each drawing night.

• • •

Dining discount

Date: June

Information: Earn 400 same-day base points on slots and video poker games to receive a $10 food credit voucher at Du-Par’s Restaurant.

• • •

ELDORADO

Mystery Mondays

Date: Mondays in June

Information: Earn 100 base points to receive a mystery prize. Earn 500 points to receive a $10 food credit voucher.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in June

Information: Receive 5x points on slot machines.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Wednesday Gift Days

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On June 21, the gift is a cooler bag.

• • •

Player’s Choice Gift Card Promotion

Date: Fridays in June

Time: 10 a.m.-midnight

Information: Earn points to receive up to $110 in assorted gift cards.

• • •

M RESORT

$100,000 Mustang giveaway

Date: June 30

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Information: At 6 and 8 p.m. each Friday in June, 20 players will be selected for a chance to win cash and a spot in the giveaway.

• • •

Table games cash giveaway

Date: June 24

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: At 9 p.m. every Saturday in June, 10 players will be selected for a chance to win up to $7,550 at the grand prize drawing.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

Pump & Pantry

Date: June

Information: Earn a $50 Chevron Gas Card or $50 Smith’s Food and Drug Gift Card by redeeming $25 or 8,333 base points on South Point slot machines. To receive a gift card, players must earn points from June 1 to June 30. All points must be redeemed by July 3. Limit of 10 total cards.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays in June

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame keno and video poker.

• • •

Mystery Mondays

Date: Mondays in June

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in June

Information: Receive 5x points on slot machines.

• • •

Free play bonus

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Receive $5 in slot play when you earn 100 points.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Thursday Free Play Inferno Drawing

Date: Thursdays in June

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Earn an entry with every 100 base slot points each day of the week. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Win up to $1,100 in play.

• • •

Saturday Double Diamond Drawing

Date: Saturdays in June

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Earn an entry with every 100 base slot points each day of the week. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

STATION CASINOS*

$2 Million Viva Vacations Points & Prizes Giveaway game

Date: Fridays-Sundays in June

Information: Earn 10 base points to play.

• • •

Baggage Claim Swipe & Win

Date: Tuesdays in June

Information: Earn 10 base points to play.

• • •

Viva Vacations Gift Days

Date: Thursdays in June

Information: Earn 500 same-day base points. On June 22, receive a six-pack of Fat Tire Beer.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker and table games.

*Valid at Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock, Fiesta, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset Station properties.

• • •

SUNSET STATION

Birthday Cash Boxes

Date: June 23-24

Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Information: Drawing for players of table games. Win up to $2,500.

• • •

FIESTA HENDERSON

Hot Streak Hot Seat

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June

Time: Every 30 minutes, 6-8 p.m.

Information: Individuals can win up to $100 in chips. Plus, everyone playing at the hot seat table will receive $25 in chips.

• • •

WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in June

Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.

• • •

June Gift Giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Non-invited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. Earn a second gift for 250 points. On June 21, receive a 12-pack of Pearl Vodka.

*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

Swipe & Win Summer Break

Date: Fridays in June

Information: Earn five points to play.

*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

Mystery Cash Grab

Date: Saturdays in June

Information: Earn 200 points to play. Win up to $500.

*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

TEXAS STATION

Crazy Days: Selfie Day

Date: June 21

Information: Visitors who take a selfie at Texas Station and show the Rewards Center will receive 1,000 points.

• • •

LUCKY DRAGON

Rice cooker giveaway

Date: June 18

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a rice cooker.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

Clock giveaway

Date: June 21

Information: Earn 1,000 base points to be eligible for a purple clock and temperature station.

• • •

PLAZA

Live keno grand opening

Date: June

Time: 8 a.m.-midnight

Information: Live keno games run every 5-8 minutes.

• • •

$50K giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 10, 2017

Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.