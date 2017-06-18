Casino promotions: June 18-24

Sunday, June 18, 2017 | 2 a.m.
SLS LAS VEGAS
$52,000 Summer
Extravaganza drawings
Date: Saturdays in June
Time: 7, 9 and 9:30 p.m.
Information: Twenty-five participants will play Pick-a-Color from 3 to 9 p.m. to win a share of the prize pool, determined by a big wheel spin. In addition, participants will receive $2,500 in play, plus any unclaimed prizes from prior drawings.
• • •
Hangman kiosk game
Date: June
Information: Win up to $5,200.
• • •
June Hot Seat
Date: Saturdays in June
Time: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Information: Twelve guaranteed winners each week will receive a share of $6,000 in promotional baccarat chips.
• • •
$30,000 baccarat
Date: Wednesdays and Fridays in June
Time: 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight Fridays
Information: Win a share of $2,750 at Wednesday’s drawings. Win a share of $2,500 at Friday’s drawings.
• • •
$2,500 slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays in June
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Players may qualify by inserting their loyalty card into any eligible slot machine during the tournament period.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Sundays in June
Information: Earn up to 20x points on slot machines.
• • •
Barbecue Gift Days
Date: Thursdays in June
Information: Earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points to receive a gift while supplies last.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
Grand Deals for Grand Rewards Members 50+
Date: Tuesdays through Aug. 29
Information: For players 50 and older. Receive point multipliers, dining discounts and more. Slot tournament is 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
• • •
Sunday Funday
Date: Sundays through Aug. 27
Information: Receive point multipliers and discounts. Earn 500 points to receive a gift.
• • •
Pop Your Way to Winning
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through July 29
Time: Hourly 7 p.m.-midnight
Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is $250 in play.
• • •
Jet Ski giveaway
Date: Through June 24
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is a Jet Ski or $5,000.
• • •
Deep Eddy Vodka giveaway
Date: Thursdays through June 29
Information: Earn 500 base points to be eligible to receive a bottle of vodka.
• • •
Father’s Day giveaway
Date: June 18
Information: Earn 500 base points to be eligible to receive a bottle of Bulleit Whiskey.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
$100,000 Splash of Cash wheel drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Win up to $3,000. Receive entries through play on machines, bingo or table games. Earn 10x entries Monday through Thursday.
• • •
$45,000 Sizzlin’ Summer table drawings
Date: Fridays in June
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Earn one entry for $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent. Win up to $2,000.
• • •
Summer Scratch kiosk game
Date: Mondays in June
Time: 8 a.m.-midnight
Information: Receive one free play; earn 10 points for an additional swipe. Win slot play, cash, points and food.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Wednesdays in June
Information: Earn 4x points on reels and 2x points on video poker.
• • •
$25,000 Free Slot Play Hot Seats
Date: Thursdays in June
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: One machine player chosen every 15 minutes; a table game player will be chosen hourly. Win up to $200 in play.
• • •
TUSCANY
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays and Fridays in June
Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Play and Win
Date: Wednesdays in June
Information: Earn 250 slot points to receive a prize.
• • •
Gift Day Sundays
Date: Sundays in June
Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. On June 18, the gift is a Father’s Day cigar. On June 25, the gift is a coffee grinder.
• • •
Spin to Win slot tournament
Date: Saturdays in June
Time: Noon-9 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 same-day slot points for one tournament entry. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Travel Like a Rockstar giveaway
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays through July 25
Information: From June 18 to 20 and June 25 to 27, earn 750 base slot points or $50 table theoretical in the same promotional day to receive a travel kit.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Thursdays
Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.
• • •
Pick Your Poison kiosk game
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June
Information: Earn 200 base points to play game. Win slot play, dining credits, points and more.
• • •
Bartop Happy Hour point multipliers
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in June
Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.
• • •
WESTGATE
New member promotion
Date: June-July
Information: Receive up to $100 in gaming reimbursement with a new players club account.
• • •
$30,000 Ale Yeah! scratch card giveaway
Date: June
Information: Redeem one scratch card for every 250 points earned. Win slot play.
• • •
CANNERY
Vintage Vegas Collect-n-Win
Date: June
Information: Prizes include drawing entries, bonus points, slot play and food credits. Game piece prizes can be combined to win up to $75 in slot play or collect all game pieces to win up to $100.
*Valid at both locations.
• • •
$55K Vintage Vegas cash drawings
Date: Saturdays in June
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Receive an entry for every 100 same-day base points. Win up to $2,000.
*Valid at both locations.
• • •
Wine giveaway
Date: Fridays in June
Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to receive a bottle of wine with up to $500 in play or cash.
*Valid at both locations.
• • •
Eastside Extra Thursdays
Date: Thursdays in June
Information: Earn 400 points on slots or 48 points playing table games to receive a gift. Gift selections include a folding chair, portable cooler, outdoor table, an 11-piece barbecue tool set and more.
*Valid at Boulder Highway location.
• • •
COSMOPOLITAN
$100,000 June jackpot giveaway
Date: Saturdays through July 1
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Ten names will be drawn each week. Top prize is $10,000.
• • •
ALIANTE
Beach Ball Swipe and Win
Date: June 19-30
Information: Swipe loyalty card at kiosk to play game. Win play, dining credits, gifts and more.
• • •
Sand-Sational table games drawings
Date: Fridays through June 30
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Information: Table game players will have a chance to win a share of $7,000 in cash and prizes.
• • •
Wednesday point multipliers
Date: June 21 and 28
Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.
• • •
Father’s Day point multipliers
Date: June 18
Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
GOLD COAST
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays in June
Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Mondays in June
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Gifts include a cell phone holder, combination light, window shade and trunk organizer.
• • •
ORLEANS
Gift giveaway
Date: Tuesdays in June
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 base points for a gift. Selections include pajama shorts, a three-piece light set, sunglasses and a tote bag.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays in June
Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Lucky Monday Table Drawings
Date: Mondays in June
Time: Hourly, 7-10 p.m.
Information: Up to 10 table game players can win $500 in chips.
• • •
Lucky Money Baccarat Tournament
Date: Wednesdays in June
Time: Hourly, 8-10 p.m. Final round at midnight
Information: Enter for a chance to win a $3,000 prize package. $50 entry fee.
• • •
Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice blackjack tournaments
Date: Saturdays and Sundays in June
Time: Saturday tournaments at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Sunday tournaments at 2, 3 and 4 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000. $25 entry fee.
• • •
SAM’S TOWN
Big Spin Hot Seats days
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in June
Time: Every 30 minutes from 1 to 7 p.m.
Information: Win dining comps, slot dollars and up to $1,000.
• • •
SUNCOAST
Point multipliers
Date: Tuesdays in June
Information: Receive 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
$20,000 Hot Seat Drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June
Time: 7-11 p.m.
Information: Table game players will have a chance to win a $100 or $500 Suncoast chip each drawing night.
• • •
Dining discount
Date: June
Information: Earn 400 same-day base points on slots and video poker games to receive a $10 food credit voucher at Du-Par’s Restaurant.
• • •
ELDORADO
Mystery Mondays
Date: Mondays in June
Information: Earn 100 base points to receive a mystery prize. Earn 500 points to receive a $10 food credit voucher.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Tuesdays in June
Information: Receive 5x points on slot machines.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Wednesday Gift Days
Date: Wednesdays in June
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On June 21, the gift is a cooler bag.
• • •
Player’s Choice Gift Card Promotion
Date: Fridays in June
Time: 10 a.m.-midnight
Information: Earn points to receive up to $110 in assorted gift cards.
• • •
M RESORT
$100,000 Mustang giveaway
Date: June 30
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Information: At 6 and 8 p.m. each Friday in June, 20 players will be selected for a chance to win cash and a spot in the giveaway.
• • •
Table games cash giveaway
Date: June 24
Time: 10 p.m.
Information: At 9 p.m. every Saturday in June, 10 players will be selected for a chance to win up to $7,550 at the grand prize drawing.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
Pump & Pantry
Date: June
Information: Earn a $50 Chevron Gas Card or $50 Smith’s Food and Drug Gift Card by redeeming $25 or 8,333 base points on South Point slot machines. To receive a gift card, players must earn points from June 1 to June 30. All points must be redeemed by July 3. Limit of 10 total cards.
• • •
JOKERS WILD
Point multipliers
Date: Sundays in June
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame keno and video poker.
• • •
Mystery Mondays
Date: Mondays in June
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Tuesdays in June
Information: Receive 5x points on slot machines.
• • •
Free play bonus
Date: Wednesdays in June
Information: Receive $5 in slot play when you earn 100 points.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Thursday Free Play Inferno Drawing
Date: Thursdays in June
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Earn an entry with every 100 base slot points each day of the week. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Win up to $1,100 in play.
• • •
Saturday Double Diamond Drawing
Date: Saturdays in June
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Earn an entry with every 100 base slot points each day of the week. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
STATION CASINOS*
$2 Million Viva Vacations Points & Prizes Giveaway game
Date: Fridays-Sundays in June
Information: Earn 10 base points to play.
• • •
Baggage Claim Swipe & Win
Date: Tuesdays in June
Information: Earn 10 base points to play.
• • •
Viva Vacations Gift Days
Date: Thursdays in June
Information: Earn 500 same-day base points. On June 22, receive a six-pack of Fat Tire Beer.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Wednesdays in June
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker and table games.
*Valid at Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock, Fiesta, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset Station properties.
• • •
SUNSET STATION
Birthday Cash Boxes
Date: June 23-24
Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Information: Drawing for players of table games. Win up to $2,500.
• • •
FIESTA HENDERSON
Hot Streak Hot Seat
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June
Time: Every 30 minutes, 6-8 p.m.
Information: Individuals can win up to $100 in chips. Plus, everyone playing at the hot seat table will receive $25 in chips.
• • •
WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in June
Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
MyGeneration Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.
• • •
June Gift Giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in June
Information: Non-invited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. Earn a second gift for 250 points. On June 21, receive a 12-pack of Pearl Vodka.
*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
Swipe & Win Summer Break
Date: Fridays in June
Information: Earn five points to play.
*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
Mystery Cash Grab
Date: Saturdays in June
Information: Earn 200 points to play. Win up to $500.
*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
TEXAS STATION
Crazy Days: Selfie Day
Date: June 21
Information: Visitors who take a selfie at Texas Station and show the Rewards Center will receive 1,000 points.
• • •
LUCKY DRAGON
Rice cooker giveaway
Date: June 18
Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a rice cooker.
• • •
SILVER SEVENS
Clock giveaway
Date: June 21
Information: Earn 1,000 base points to be eligible for a purple clock and temperature station.
• • •
PLAZA
Live keno grand opening
Date: June
Time: 8 a.m.-midnight
Information: Live keno games run every 5-8 minutes.
• • •
$50K giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 10, 2017
Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.
