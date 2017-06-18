EDC Night 2: Another 135,000 attendees, arrests down from last year

More than 135,000 people attended Night 2 of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the number of felony arrests made by Metro Police dipped slightly from last year’s record totals.

Last year’s Night 2 record-tally of 39 felony arrests – all for narcotics – remained in tact as police made only 28 felony arrests, all but one narcotics-related, in the late hours of Saturday night and early hours of Sunday morning at LVMS, despite an equal number of attendees from Night 2 last year.

Police also made eight misdemeanor arrests and gave out two misdemeanor citations, according to a news release. After making zero DUI arrests Friday, four DUIs were given out Saturday.

Authorities reported 305 medical calls Saturday, and five people were taken off-site to local hospitals. That’s compared to 443 medical calls Friday, in which six people were taken off-site for medical treatment.

There were no traffic crashes in the area around Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and for the second consecutive day, no carnival-related fatalities were reported.

Seventy-seven people were removed from EDC on Saturday, according to Insomniac Productions, a Los Angeles-based company who owns and operates EDC. An Insomniac representative was not available for comment.

This is the 21st anniversary of EDC and the seventh consecutive EDC in Las Vegas. The three-day weekend event concludes tonight.