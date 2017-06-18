Recipe: Cole Turkey submarine sandwich

When the name is a registered trademark, you know a sandwich has some cred.

The Cole Turkey may not be Capriotti’s most famous menu item made with the Thanksgiving bird, but it’s a fantastic choice when you’re looking for a lighter way to get your sub on. Slow-roasted meat is pulled and given a triple shot of richness: Russian dressing, mayo and homemade coleslaw. With perfect wheels of provolone, it’s a summer treat.

Ingredients and directions for roast turkey

• turkey breast, frozen

• olive oil

1. Put frozen turkey breast in the refrigerator, uncovered, for 12-24 hours before cooking.

2. Air-dry turkey for 30-60 minutes after removing from refrigerator.

3. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

4. Place the breast meat side up on a rack in a roasting pan. Drizzle oil lightly and evenly over it.

5. Roast for 15 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 175 degrees. Roast for 8-9 hours or until the internal temperature of the meat, taken away from the bone, is 165-170 degrees.

6. Let the turkey rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before pulling meat with forks to shred, or tent it loosely and work with it several hours later.

Ingredients and directions for Russian dressing

• 1 tbsp onion, chopped

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 4 tsp bottled horseradish

• 1 tsp hot sauce

• 1/2 tsp paprika

• 1/4 cup ketchup or ketchup-style chili sauce

• 1 tsp Worcestshire sauce

• salt, to taste

1. Measure all ingredients into a bowl and mix until well combined.

2. Refrigerate until needed.

Ingredients and directions for coleslaw

• 1 head green cabbage, shredded

• 2 carrots, shredded

• 3/4 cup mayonnaise

• 2 tbsp sour cream

• 2 tbsp onion, grated

• 2 tbsp sugar

• 2 tbsp white vinegar

• 1 tbsp dry mustard

• 2 tsp celery salt

• salt and pepper, to taste

1. Add mayo, sour cream, onion, sugar, vinegar and spices to medium-size bowl and mix until combined.

2. On a cutting board, chop cabbage into fine shreds and add to bowl.

3. Shred carrots with a grater and add to bowl.

4. Toss until cabbage and carrots are coated.

Now, you're ready to assemble the sandwich

• 9-inch submarine sandwich rolle

• 6 slices provolone cheese

• mayonnaise

• pepper, to taste

1. Slice bread almost in half, leaving a sliver uncut so that it remains open-faced.

2. Spread an even layer of mayo on bottom part of the roll.

3. Add a thick layer of roasted turkey on top of the mayo, evenly dispersed.

4. On top of the turkey, spread a thin, even layer of the Russian dressing.

5. Top with slices of provolone cheese, enough to cover the sandwich from one end to the other.

6. Add scoops of coleslaw and spread into even layer.

7. Finish with pepper on top, to taste.