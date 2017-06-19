About 400,000 attend three days of EDC in Las Vegas

About 135,000 people attended the final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and a near-record number of felony arrests were made, according to Metro Police.

Police made 38 felony arrests — all but four of which were narcotics-related — in the late hours of Sunday night and early Monday morning. Last year, there were a record 40 arrests on the final EDC day.

Sunday’s tally is up from Saturday’s 28 felony arrests. Police also made three misdemeanor arrests Sunday and handed out six misdemeanor citations, a news release said. Four DUIs were issued.

Authorities reported 342 medical calls Sunday and four festivalgoers were taken to offsite hospitals. The 1,090 total medical calls over three days is nearly double last year’s total of 617 medical calls.

There were 87 people removed from EDC’s final night for a total of 282 ejections for the weekend, according to Insomniac Productions, the Los Angeles-based company that owns and operates EDC. That’s up from 111 total ejections last year.

An Insomniac representative was unavailable for comment. Total attendance of EDC was an estimated 400,000, in line with numbers for the last two years.