Man dies at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas

A 34-year-old man died early Saturday morning at the Electric Daisy Carnival, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Michael Morse, 34, died at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 7:41 a.m. His cause and manner of death are still pending, the coroner’s office said.

Authorities reported 342 medical calls Sunday and four festivalgoers were taken to offsite hospitals. The 1,090 total medical calls over three days is nearly double last year’s total of 617 medical calls.

Morse is the first reported death at the music festival in 2017.

Seven EDC attendees have died since 2011. Last year 20-year-old Kanani Kaimuloa died shortly after collapsing at the festival. In that case, the coroner ruled the cause of death as ecstasy and cocaine intoxication combined with heat exposure

In 2015, San Francisco resident Nicholas Tom, 24, died of an overdose. In 2014, an overdose of Ecstasy contributed to the deaths of Montgomery Tsang, 24, of San Leandro, Calif. and Anthony Anaya, 25, of Everett, Wash.