Dan Shaw takes helm as Ward 2 Henderson councilman

Henderson City Council on Tuesday night appointed Dan Shaw to its (very briefly) vacant Ward 2 seat.

Shaw currently serves as chairman of the Clark County Planning Commission but has indicated he will resign from the position. The 33-year resident of Henderson is also a former chairman of Henderson’s Planning Commission and Parks and Recreation Board.

He beat out two other finalists — Las Vegas Deputy City Manager Orlando Sanchez and Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation Manager Bill Bokelmann. Five others — Bradley Sensibaugh, David Kallas, Howard Galin, Linda Hawse and Zeke O’Leary — also applied for the position.

The three finalists were interviewed by then-Mayor Andy Hafen and the City Council at a special public meeting last week. However, the appointment could not be made until the Ward 2 seat became officially vacant, which happened Tuesday when Debra March was sworn in as mayor.

March had represented Ward 2 as councilwoman since 2009.

Councilman John Marz said that while all three finalists were outstanding, Shaw stood out because of his deep understanding of Henderson and his long-term devotion to it.

“I’m not sure we’d have the parks and trails in the city if it hadn’t been for Dan’s leadership as chairman of the parks and recreation board 20 years ago,” said Marz. “He was chairman of the planning commission for 14 years and helped develop the blueprint for much of the planning that’s gone on in Henderson.”

Shaw’s appointment was unanimously approved.

He will serve the remainder of the Ward 2 term, which ends in 2019.

After being sworn in, Shaw thanked the new mayor and council members and said he was excited to help take Henderson to the next level and represent the people of Ward 2.

For them, he added, “My door will always be open.”