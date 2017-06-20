Did Illinois do enough to keep the Quate sisters safe?

It's clear in hindsight: The Quate sisters were in danger.

Representatives of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were made aware of that more than once, their parents have claimed in statements to reporters and police. But the parents said they dodged investigators by moving to Nevada.

Now Illinois DCFS investigators are opening another child abuse investigation, after the skeletal remains of the youngest daughter were found in a house in Centreville, Ill. — the result of a homicide authorities said her parents tried to hide — and her two older sisters were rescued from an apartment in Las Vegas where they allegedly had been physically and sexually abused since moving there last year.

Jason Quate, 34, is accused of sexually assaulting a daughter and beating both girls with a belt or electrical cord.

Following his arrest June 6 on a charge that he forced his wife to work as a prostitute, Quate told police that he was involved in the death of 6-year-old Alysha in 2013 and participated in concealment of the body, according to an arrest report. He denied any sexual impropriety with the surviving daughters.

He is being held without bail, and the girls, now ages 13 and 11, are in child protective custody.

Quate and his wife, Elizabeth Odell-Quate, 35, are facing extradition to Illinois to face charges of concealing the death.

The parents' statements about escaping DCFS scrutiny raise questions. Could it have better protected their children? Were investigations into previous tips sufficiently thorough? Did investigators look hard enough for problems that could have revealed a bizarre and dangerous environment? Should investigators have looked harder for the Quates after they fled the Metro East area, or checked into the girls' welfare after the couple moved to Las Vegas?

The questions are timely, as DCFS reels from disclosures that it has systematically failed to protect children. A Chicago Tribune investigation put the spotlight on three Cook County cases in which children died of beatings or starvation shortly after DCFS closed investigations into mistreatment in their homes, and the case of Semaj Crosby, who was found dead in April in Joliet Township after the agency had closed four neglect investigations.

The disclosures led to the May 31 resignation of the department director, George Sheldon, and a legislative hearing in May at which experts and lawmakers said state investigators were being pressured to close abuse cases even when they had failed to perform basic tasks like contacting police or doctors.

The newspaper was not the only entity that found fault with DCFS.

In January, a report from the department's inspector general, Denise Kane, said investigators were being assigned new cases "well in excess of the standards established by a federal consent decree." She said the department's institutional failings were creating "a toxic work environment in which it is foreseeable that some investigators will take dangerous shortcuts that can lead to lethal errors."

A reporter sought comments from Illinois state Sen. James F. Clayborne Jr., D-Belleville, and state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville; neither returned phone calls to their district and statehouse offices.

Lack of information

There was not enough information available to know if shortcuts or failures played some role in the Quate family tragedy.

DCFS won't acknowledge that it ever had contact with the family. Any records of previous abuse or neglect investigations would be considered confidential under state law, the department said in a letter.

It could even turn out that DCFS doesn't know if it properly investigated tips about the Quate girls.

If the complaints were classified as unfounded, then the department would not have access to those records today. Under Illinois law, most records of unfounded child abuse or neglect cases are expunged within a year.

Other states keep their records on file for longer periods. In Missouri, records of an unsubstantiated neglect or abuse case would be kept for two years -- or five years if the complaint came from a mandated reporter such as a school official.

Mechiko White, executive director of Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Southwestern Illinois, said child abuse is a "complex issue," and she wasn't ready to point the finger at DCFS. She said the child-protection system overall, including nonprofits, need a stronger network with more resources.

As for potential breakdowns in the Quate case, "Who knows what happened?" she asked.

Acknowledged contacts

Elizabeth Odell-Quate told police there were three contacts with DCFS. One came after a principal at a Belleville school witnessed Jason Quate give one of the daughters an open-mouth kiss at drop-off.

Belleville school officials confirmed to a Las Vegas police detective that the report had been made, according to a police report.

It was not clear from public records when the report was made or how it was investigated, or if it occurred while Alysha was still alive. Belleville school officials said the Quates' older daughters attended Douglas Elementary School until Jan. 3, 2013. They were removed when the girls were in second and third grades.

It was not known what precipitated the midyear departure. The Quates lived in Belleville until at least late 2015.

Alysha only attended prekindergarten in the district; her last date of attendance was Oct. 12, 2011.

Belleville school and DCFS officials declined to discuss the case.

Michelle Peterson, a child abuse expert based in Colorado who consults in forensic interviewing, said she thinks a tip from an educator about a parent giving his daughter an open-mouth kiss should trigger a full interview with the child.

"If he's open-mouth kissing her in public, what's happening behind closed doors?" she said. "Have a trained interviewer interview that child and see what else is going on and if there is anything more than that kiss. That's what best practice would have called for."

Linda McQuary, assistant director for forensic services at the Children's Advocacy Center of Greater St. Louis, said state child welfare officials should partner with police following a report by a school official of a possible case of child sexual abuse. One side would focus on the child's safety, the other on investigating a possible crime.

She said there would be a brief fact-finding interview with the victim and if the child indicated she was unsafe, authorities could take immediate steps to protect her. But a child denying any problem would not necessarily shut down an inquiry.

Authorities could bring the victim to a full interview at a child-friendly advocacy center that would be recorded and monitored by other experts and advocates.

While Illinois also follows the child advocacy model, it's not clear if a full interview was done.

Odell-Quate said DCFS labeled the case as "unfounded." She said a second complaint about bruises on the head of one of the girls was also considered unfounded. There were no further details about that case.

She said she was approached a third time, in November 2015, by a DCFS representative who said she and her husband were under investigation.

By this time, Alysha was long dead. Her remains were in a plastic tote in the kitchen, Jason Quate told a reporter.

Odell-Quate said she told her husband about the contact with DCFS, and he told her to pack up and go to the Casino Queen in East St. Louis.

Quate said when a DCFS investigator came to the door, they said the children weren't home.

Quate said that's when his wife hid Alysha's body in a garage in Centreville. Odell-Quate worked as a prostitute near the Casino Queen for about two months, she told police, before they moved to Las Vegas.

It's not clear if anyone was still looking for them.