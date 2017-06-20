Mary Beth Scow stepping down from spot on County Commission

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Mary Beth Scow, District G representative on the Clark County Commission, is resigning by the end of the month to spend more time with her family.

She sent a letter of resignation to Gov. Brian Sandoval and announced her decision on Tuesday.

“Serving in this positon and representing the citizens of Clark County Commission District G has been a tremendous honor and one I have thoroughly enjoyed," Scow told fellow commissioners. "I’ve especially appreciated my association with dedicated colleagues with whom I’ve served on various boards and commissions. I’m grateful to the amazing staff in all departments and I sincerely wish each of you well in your future endeavors.”

Scow was first elected to the County Commission in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014. She previously served for three terms on the Clark County School District Board of Trustees.

Scow, a Democrat, served on the Clark County Debt Management Commission and Southern Nevada Regional Planning Coalition. She served on the Nevada Association of School Boards Board of Directors, Nevada Title I Board of Practitioners, Nevada Math Standards Writing Team and the Council of the Great City Schools Board of Directors.

Scow, who was born and raised in Denver, attended Brigham Young University, graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in community health education. She moved to Las Vegas in 1977 with her husband and children. Scow has nine children and 37 grandchildren.