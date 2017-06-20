One dead in officer-involved shooting in northwest west LV

Metro Police shot and killed a suspect this morning in a northwest Las Vegas area apartment who they say lunged at officers aggressively with a knife.

Officers arrived at about 12:14 a.m. to the 1100 block of South Cimarron Road to investigate reports of a domestic disturbance, according to police.

Officers used a public address system from their patrol vehicle to contact occupants of the apartment. A woman carrying a young child exited, according to police.

Once inside officers encountered a male suspect hiding under clothes in the closet of the back bedroom and armed with a knife. Police gave him instructions to drop the knife, and when he didn’t, deployed an electric stun device, police said.

The two stuns were ineffective and the suspect “lunged aggressively toward officers” to cause at least two of the four officers to fire their handguns, according to police.

The suspect was transported to UMC Trauma, and later pronounced dead.

This is the ninth officer involved shooting of 2017, according to police. It’s the second time in as many months that Metro’s stun-gun restraint technique proved ineffective.

In mid-May, Tashii Brown was stunned seven times on the Las Vegas Strip while trying to be restrained. Officer Kenneth Lopera then used an unauthorized neck hold for more than a minute, leading to Brown’s death.