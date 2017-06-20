Video: Marc-Andre Fleury reflects on time in Pittsburgh, looks ahead to Vegas Golden Knights

Gene J. Puskar / AP

The Pittsburgh Penquins Marc-Andre Fleury, long believed to be the Vegas Golden Knights expansion team’s first goalie, sure sounds like a player who will be changing teams.

When the Golden Knights make their selections on Wednesday in the NHL Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena, many expect the 32-year-old Fleury to be part of the haul of players acquired by general manager George McPhee.

During an appearance today in Pittsburgh, he talked with the CBS affiliate about how he’d like to be remembered in the city and his memories.

Fleury, whom Pittsburgh selected first overall in 2003 Entry Draft, has lost his starting spot to Matt Murray, one of the game’s top, young goaltenders.

Fleury has been part of three Stanley Cup champion teams with Pittsburgh, but didn’t play in the finals against Nashville this past season when the Penquins won their second straight championship.

Fleury, who has two years remaining on his contract with a $5.75 million cap hit, has played in 691 career games and has a 2.58 goals against average all-time.

The Golden Knights will make 30 picks, one player from each team.

