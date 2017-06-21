Heller in spotlight as Senate Republicans work toward vote on Obamacare repeal

Andy Barron / Reno Gazette Journal via AP

The state where the first Republican governor in the country expanded Medicaid under Obamacare may be able to temper GOP efforts to repeal and replace the health care law.

It’s unclear that Senate Republicans, who have been criticized for a lack of transparency in health care discussions that have been taking place behind closed doors, will have a bill ready before the July 4 recess. But Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., helped to derail a previous vote on an Obamacare repeal and has been targeted by calls from Nevada Democrats who want him to vote against this iteration.

Lawmakers have suggested giving states two to seven years to phase out Medicaid expansion.

“I have been working with Gov. (Brian) Sandoval and my colleagues from Medicaid-expansion states toward the goal of ensuring whatever health care bill is drafted in the Senate works for Nevada,” Heller said in a statement.

“My priority remains making sure that the rug is not pulled out from under Nevada or the more than 200,000 Nevadans who received insurance for the first time under Medicaid expansion,” Heller said.

Sandoval says the Medicaid expansion was transformational for Nevada, opening eligibility to 200,000 Nevada residents. He said he’s spoken with Heller as well as Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., about the repeal efforts.

Sandoval said last week that Heller is in the middle of the issue, trying to make sure people have care for as long as possible.

“I’ve said all along I’d rather things stay as they are because it’s been very beneficial to the state,” Sandoval said. “But you also have to be pragmatic and realistic that … something is going to likely pass, and I want to be as pro-Nevada as possible.”

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he expected to have a draft of the bill ready Thursday, steering toward a potential showdown vote on their long-awaited health care bill next week.