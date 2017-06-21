Large-scale rental-car theft ring indicted in Las Vegas

A grand jury in Las Vegas indicted 16 gang members and their associates who are accused of stealing rental vehicles in six states and fraudulently selling them, according to the office of the U.S. attorney for the district of Nevada.

The case, in which roughly $1 million worth in vehicles were stolen by members and associates of the Yung Money and Yung Gunz Blood street gangs, was investigated in conjunction with Metro Police detectives and the Las Vegas office of the FBI, officials said.

The suspects, who were indicted a week ago on 13 counts of conspiracy to commit transportation of stolen vehicles and wire fraud, transportation of stolen vehicles, sale or receipt of stolen vehicles, are residents of Missouri City and Houston, Texas, officials said. As of this afternoon, state and federal law enforcement had made arrests in Houston and Atlanta.

Authorities allege that from 2015 to 2017, the suspects rented, stole and sold vehicles to unsuspecting victims for “well-below” value using fraudulent information, officials said.

Advertisements for the vehicles, which were sold for cash, were placed on websites such as Craigslist, and the suspects used social media to communicate and brag about their “criminal activities,” police said. The vehicles were taken from Nevada, California, Texas, Tennessee, Arizona and Florida and transported across state lines to be sold.

If convicted, the suspects can each face a maximum of five years in prison for conspiracy to commit transportation of stolen vehicles and wire fraud; a maximum of 10 years for transportation of stolen vehicles and sale or receipt of stolen vehicles; and a maximum of 20 years for wire fraud, officials said.

The suspects are: Channing “Bhano” Williams, 27; Everly James, 27; Korregan Washington, 28; Keenan St. Hillaire, 26; Maurice “Lew” Lewis, 22; Kaleb “Kay Lou” Louis, 23; Cody “Codeen” Williams Jackson, 18; Torren “Tee James” James, 25; Dominique “D. Wash” Washington, 24; Demani Dancy, 21; Trevionne Williams, 21; Casey Walters Jr., 25; Keith “Daze” Bell, 24; Denzel Campbell, 26; Trevaughn “Lil Tre” James, 21, and Daniel Wilson, 24, officials said.