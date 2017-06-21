Las Vegas puts more restrictions on short-term rentals

The Las Vegas City Council today narrowly approved additional restrictions on short-term rental properties like those listed on web platforms such as Airbnb.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and council members Lois Tarkanian, Ricki Barlow and Bob Coffin voted for the controversial bill. Council members Steve Ross, Bob Beers and Stavros Anthony voted against it.

The bill requires homeowners interested in renting out their properties for 30 days or less to apply for a special-use permit in addition to the business license already required by the city. It also sets maximum occupancy limits, bans events and parties at the properties, and requires proof of liability insurance coverage of at least $500,000.

For properties with five bedrooms or more, a licensed security company must be used to respond to complaints within two hours.

Owner-operated units with three bedrooms or less are exempt from the special-use permit requirement.

Operators in violation of the terms will also be subject to a two-strike policy before losing their permit or license.