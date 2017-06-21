Las Vegas unemployment rate holds steady

CARSON CITY — Unemployment in Las Vegas held steady at 4.8 percent in May.

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Tuesday that the jobless rate remained at 3.9 percent in the Reno area but fell to 4.7 percent in Carson City from 5 percent in April.

Department Economist Bill Anderson said it was the first time the state’s three metropolitan areas were all below 5 percent unemployment since 2007.

Eureka County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.8 percent, while the highest was in Nye County at 6 percent.