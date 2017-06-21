Nevada lawmakers debate travel reimbursement

CARSON CITY — Nevada legislators will be reimbursed up to $1,000 a year for travel to national meetings outside of the state.

The Legislative Commission today adopted the policy after minor debate over whether lawmakers should pay their own way and not use public funds.

After the recession, lawmakers changed the policy and did not allocate money for travel, meals and registration to approved meetings.

This year, the Legislature appropriated $63,000 for each of the two fiscal years for travel expenses for such meetings.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, said the meetings provide training for lawmakers, and they return with new ideas to improve the state.

Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, opposed the plan and said he did not think public money should be used. He objected that meetings of the American Legislative Exchange Council, a conservative group, were not included on the list of approved gatherings.