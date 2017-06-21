Report: Derek Carr, Raiders close to extension that would carry him to Las Vegas

We all anticipated that Derek Carr would be under center when the Las Vegas Raiders began play here in 2020.

It looks like that’s coming closer to a reality.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who is one of the best at breaking NFL news, reports today that Carr and the Raiders are close to a contract extension that would pay the franchise quarterback upwards of $25 million annually.

Carr, 26, still has one season left on his 4-year, $5.3 million rookie contract he signed in 2014 after being drafted in the second round out of Fresno State.

He’s become of the game’s best, passing for nearly 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns last year before suffering a season-ending leg injury. When he was injured in the second-to-last week of the season, the Raiders went from Super Bowl hopefuls to a wild-card playoff exit.

The new contract would make him one of the NFL’s highest paid quarterbacks, joining the ranks of the Colts’ Andrew Luck. Luck this offseason signed a $24.6 million per year extension.

Here’s the rest of the ESPN story, which didn’t indicate how many years the extension would be for.

