Truck catches fire outside extended-stay motel

Two people were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening conditions after roofing materials on a utility truck caught fire this morning outside an extended-stay motel, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 9:40 a.m. at Sportsman’s Royal Manor, 5600 Boulder Highway, where 24 apartments were evacuated, officials said.

The truck was parked closed enough to one of the buildings that the overhanging roof was exposed to high heat, officials said. Firefighters used power saws to open up the roof and make sure the fire didn’t spread into the attic, officials said.

A resident and a employee of a roofing company were transported to hospitals, officials said. The reasons were not specified.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, officials said. A damage estimate was not immediately available.