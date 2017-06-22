Escaped Mississippi inmates captured in Las Vegas

IUKA, Miss. — Two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi jail have been captured in Las Vegas.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports 26-year-old Dakota Hamm and 23-year-old Issac Bennett were arrested Tuesday evening when Las Vegas police stopped them in a car reported stolen from the area. Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty says dispatcher Marco Cordoba informed police of Hamm's identity after he gave a fake name and was about to be released.

Both are being held in Nevada and face charges including grand larceny.

At 1 a.m. on June 14 the men were spotted outside the Tishomingo County Jail. They had gotten around two fences and ran along railroad tracks behind the facility before driving away in a stolen truck.

Daugherty says officials are working to make the complex more secure.