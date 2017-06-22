Mayweather-McGregor brings out wild predictions and even wackier comparisons

Peter Byrne / PA via AP

It seems like every corner of the sports and celebrity world wants to weigh in on the Aug. 26 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, but the hyperbole is ratcheting up to absurd levels even by boxing standards.

While some on Team Mayweather are predicting a complete demolition, McGregor's supporters are just as confident — perhaps overconfident? Some look at the obvious mismatch and just get goofy. Mayweather, the boxer, has a big advantage on McGregor, the mixed martial arts fighter, but that fact seemingly hasn't tempered opinions — or wagers in Las Vegas — one way or the other.

Lennox Lewis, former heavyweight boxing champion. "I can't take it serious," he told the Daily Star. "Mayweather is the best in his weight class, no one can touch him in boxing. ... He's just too good at boxing for McGregor and McGregor is too inexperienced at boxing. He can't use his other styles."

Ice Cube, actor, rapper and BIG3 co-founder. "Yeah, I know what's going to happen. I know what's going to happen," Cube tells "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe. "I think Mayweather gonna put them thangs on him."

The inevitable Mike Tyson's "Punch Out" parody, and God bless us for it. The video game that was the inspiration for a hilarious spoof of the Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight is back again, this time with a digital McGregor facing digital Mayweather. Referee Mario admonishes Mayweather for once again hugging his way through each round, while McGregor gets tired after taking the first punch.

"This is about to be the fastest $100 million I've ever made," Mayweather boasts. But McGregor finally ignores the rules and takes out Mayweather with a flying kick and ground-and-pound.

"Sugar" Ray Leonard, former welterweight boxing champion. "That would be very impressive" if McGregor lasted the full 12 rounds, Leonard told TMZ Sports. His only advice for the MMA champion: "Duck."

George Lopez, actor and comedian. Lopez told TMZ Sports, "He won't touch him. McGregor won't lay a hand on him. Hey, listen, Floyd — he's been elusive. I've seen Floyd fight a lot. He might not want to mix it up, but if you make him mix it up, he'll hurt you."

Las Vegas sports books. ESPN reports that the majority of the early action has been small bets on the underdog McGregor. "Everyone and their cousin wants action on this fight," the sports book manager told ESPN in an email.

Speaking of betting ... OnlineGambling.lv put out a kooky list of odds for several other dream mismatches, including the following:

• Tiger Woods vs. Steph Curry for 18 holes at Augusta: Woods by 15-1

• Ken Jennings vs Donald Trump on "Jeopardy": Jennings, 90-1

• Michael Jordan vs. LaVar Ball in a game of 1-on-1: Jordan, 99-1

• Penguins vs. Argentinian field hockey in field hockey: Argentina, 5,000/1

• Aaron Judge vs. Judge Judy in the home run derby: Aaron Judge, 1 million-1

• Mark Wahlberg vs Jake Gyllenhaal in boxing: Gyllenhaal, 4-5 (not a mismatch but a dream bout nonetheless.)

Gucci Mane, rapper. "I'm betting Floyd beat Mcgregor anything you want to bet I call it #SeriousInquiriesOnly," he tweeted.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, reality TV star. She appears to be taking Gucci up on his offer: "10k Mcgregor."

Jim Lampley, boxing broadcaster. After looking at analytics, Lampley said the pairing is even more of a mismatch in Mayweather's favor than he originally believed. "If you saw Manny Pacquaio vs. Floyd Mayweather and you thought it was dull and you want to see something duller, spend your money on Mayweather-McGregor."

Video-game simulation. One animated simulation making the rounds on social media features McGregor chasing Mayweather inside, outside and around the ring before Mayweather drops to his knees and begs for a timeout. Then when McGregor drops his guard, Mayweather catches him with a right hook.

Adrien Broner, boxer and Mayweather pal. "What can I say? (Mayweather) a (bleeping) genius," Broner told CBS Sports. "Hell, if I don't take any punishment after my fight, I would like to fight the next UFC star on the undercard. ... After this podcast, I'm going to call (adviser) Al (Haymon) and tell him to make me a fight with Steph Curry."

Joe Rogan, UFC commentator. Mayweather "relies on speed and movement and a deep, deep deep understanding of boxing. He's just so much better. And if people don't know, if you think you're really good and then you get in there and you box a guy like that, he will (bleeping) expose the (bleep) out of you," Rogan said on a podcast.

Scott Harris and Jonathan Snowden, MMA journalists. Both writers weighed in to Bleacher Report on the entourages each fighter might attract.

Harris: If Sinead O'Connor sings him out, that breaks the Irish record for simultaneous goosebumps. His coach, Kavanagh, will surely be there. I just hope he doesn't block my view of Artem Lobov. Look for him to get a big boxing name to stand beside him. Mike Tyson is a huge UFC fan ...

Snowden: Floyd's entourage is delightfully diverse. This is a megaevent, so the wattage of the stars will be brighter than ever. Bieber will be in his corner — but he won't be alone. A wild guess? Rick Ross, Triple H and Mariah Carey. Because why not?

Shane McGuigan, boxing trainer

He tweeted, "Mayweather toys/frustrates McGregor for 6 rounds. McGregor low kicks him then jumps on the ropes & does a people's elbow. U heard it here 1st."

Skip Bayless, FS1's "Undisputed." Because what would a major sporting event be without an opportunity for Bayless to make the wrong call? Here goes: "People can laugh at this 'fight' all they want, but I will predict that Conor McGregor is going to have the last laugh the night of August the 26th. Because I believe that Floyd Mayweather Jr. at age 40 1/2 years of age — should we call him Floyd Sr. now because that's what Conor's been calling him? You know what, he's going to get hit and hurt more than he's ever been hit and hurt."

Chris van Heerden, former IBO welterweight boxing champion. He tweeted, "People telling me Mayweather will have his hands full trying to land on McGregor -STOP IT! I respect McGregor BUT i ain't Floyd and i landed." van Heerden included a video of himself sparring with McGregor.

Michael Jai White, actor ("Spawn") and martial artist. "It's ridiculous," he tells "MMA Talk." "Canelo Alvarez is one of the pound-for-pound best boxers ever. He couldn't lay a glove on Mayweather. What the hell is Conor McGregor going to do? He's nowhere near as fast. Conor fighting Chris van Heerden? C'mon now. ... It's like Happy Gilmore going against Tiger Woods."

Dillon Danis, McGregor's jiu-jitsu coach. He told TMZ Sports of McGregor's chances, "I don't think he'll hang with him, I think he will knock him out 100 percent! It will be a bit more dragged out, Mayweather is a bit better at avoiding the shots (than Jose Aldo), so I think maybe under six (rounds)."

Seth Rollins, WWE wrestler. Rollins said in a "SportsCenter" interview, "I guess Conor's always got a puncher's chance but that's about all he's got in a boxing match against Floyd. I think Floyd's going to dance around him. I'll be surprised if Conor lands one punch on Floyd."