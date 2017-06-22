Metro Police ID officer involved in deadly shooting

An officer who shot and killed a man who lunged at officers with a knife Tuesday has been identified as Kyle Prior, an eight-year veteran of the force, according to Metro Police.

Prior, 28, who has been with Metro since July 2008, is on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident, police said.

Officers were dispatched about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment in the 1100 block of South Cimarron Road to investigate reports of a domestic disturbance, police said.

After a woman and young child came out of the apartment, officers went inside and found a man hiding in a closet and armed with a knife, police said. He was shot after he refused to drop the knife and “lunged aggressively toward officers,” police said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center and later pronounced dead.