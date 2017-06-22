Police warn of scheme to district drivers, steal from cars

Metro Police are warning of a scheme crooks are using to distract drivers and then steal belongings from their cars.

The scam goes like this: A person asks you to pull over, saying your car has a flat tire or a scratch. When you get out and are distracted, someone else steals items from inside the vehicle.

The thieves have been targeting female drivers who are by themselves, police said.

Police offered the following tips:

• Only pull over in well-lit and public area and call 911.

• Trust your gut instinct.

• Travel in pairs if possible, and keep your valuables out of view.

• Beware of strangers trying to make conversation.

• Be wary of fake emergencies. But call emergency services if someone appears to need help, while keeping your distance.

• Robbers don’t always look like robbers.

• Ready an emergency plan.

• If you can’t avoid a confrontation, remain calm and cooperative and be willing to part with your valuables.

• Keep your vehicle’s doors locked while driving.

• Report suspicious activity to police by calling 311 or, if it’s a life-threatening situation, 911.