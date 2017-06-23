Gunfire wounds at least 1 person outside Strip resort

Gunfire wounded at least one person after an argument early Friday at a hamburger restaurant outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, police said.

One man was questioned after he was seen running from the area, near the rear of Bally's Las Vegas Hotel, police Officer Jacinto Rivera said.

Investigators found three bullet casings from two weapons at the scene of the shooting that occurred after at least three vehicles arrived, including a red Chevrolet Cavalier and a white Infinity SUV.

It wasn't clear if the people knew each other or what the argument was about.

Rivera said there was no indication the wounded man in his 20s had a weapon. He was hospitalized in stable condition with back and leg wounds. His name wasn't disclosed.

The man who was questioned was taken into custody in a parking lot at the Westin Las Vegas, across Flamingo Road, and Rivera said a .45-caliber handgun was found nearby.

It wasn't immediately clear if that man was arrested. His identity wasn't immediately made public.

Investigators also were checking whether a bullet that struck a vehicle was fired during the shooting, Rivera said.