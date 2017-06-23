Accident reported involving Thunderbirds jet in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio — Authorities say a North Las Vegas-based Air Force Thunderbirds jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.

Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton says a report was received at 12:31 p.m. Friday of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew.

No injuries were immediately reported as emergency responders were working to extricate the two occupants inside the aircraft.

A statement Friday from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds said the F-16D Fighting Falcon was conducting a "single-ship familiarization" and had a "mishap."

The Thunderbirds didn't immediately release any additional information. The elite flight demonstration squadron is based at Nellis Air Force Base in North Las Vegas.

Dayton's annual air show begins Saturday.