June 23, 2017

Accident reported involving Thunderbirds jet in Ohio

Steve Marcus

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the 2014 Aviation Nation open house at Nellis Air Force Base Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014.

DAYTON, Ohio — Authorities say a North Las Vegas-based Air Force Thunderbirds jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.

Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton says a report was received at 12:31 p.m. Friday of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew.

No injuries were immediately reported as emergency responders were working to extricate the two occupants inside the aircraft.

A statement Friday from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds said the F-16D Fighting Falcon was conducting a "single-ship familiarization" and had a "mishap."

The Thunderbirds didn't immediately release any additional information. The elite flight demonstration squadron is based at Nellis Air Force Base in North Las Vegas.

Dayton's annual air show begins Saturday.