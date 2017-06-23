Best Bets: Ricky Martin, Queen & Adam Lambert, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Denise Truscello

Superstars vs. superheroes — which will you choose for your Vegas weekend fun? Hint: Do both, and then some, with this week’s entertainment picks.

THE SHINS Riding high on perfect-for-summer March release Heartworms, the indie-pop rockers are back in Las Vegas for a Friday night show at the Cosmopolitan’s thriving Chelsea concert hall. June 23, info at 702-698-7778 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

RICKY MARTIN: ALL IN In between gigs at his new residency at the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo, Ricky Martin’s been busy filming FX series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story with Edgar Ramirez and Penelope Cruz. That’s what you call a hot streak. His next Vegas run starts now and runs into July. June 23, 24, 27 and 29, July 1 and 2, info at 888-529-4828 or montecarlo.com.

AMAZING LAS VEGAS COMIC CON Deadpool creator Rob Liefield, Batman TV series Catwomen Julie Newmar and Lee Meriwether, Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew and Marvel king Stan Lee are among the big-name guests at this year’s local comic con at Westgate Las Vegas. Excelsior! June 23-25, info at amazingcomiccon.com.

QUEEN & ADAM LAMBERT The active members of the legendary British band (Roger Taylor and Brian May) have been performing with dynamic vocalist Adam Lambert since 2011, so it’s easy to forget they all met when Lambert was a contestant on American Idol. Just wait until you see and hear this version of Queen doing “Bohemian Rhapsody.” June 24, info at 702-692-1600 or t-mobilearena.com.

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY We may not be in the middle of a swing music renaissance like the one from the mid-1990s, but Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has a Vegas connection that’s timeless. The Southern California band’s sound was a pivotal element in the 1996 film Swingers, which gave the city one of its unofficial party slogans: “Vegas, baby. Vegas!” They showed up to perform in the movie, too, and on Saturday night they’ll rock the poolside M Pavilion at the M Resort. June 24, info at 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.