Thanks for push on solar bill

I want to thank Assemblyman William McCurdy for sponsoring Assembly Bill 223, which was signed into law this month.

This is a bill that can help people, businesses and property owners across the state, especially those who need the most relief to lower their energy bills — the families with low or fixed incomes. This is a bill that will help the residents of my community afford to put solar panels on our roofs or buy energy-efficient appliances.

I want to thank Assemblyman McCurdy for keeping us in mind when sponsoring this bill and pushing for its passage.