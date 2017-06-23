Don’t emulate other autocrats

I recognize the fact that Donald Trump is our president. However I don’t believe he is in a position to destroy our relationships with Germany and France. When I hear Angela Merkel say, “We cannot rely on the Americans,” this is extremely disturbing. Americans fought and gave lives to restore freedom to Europe, and a number of Americans would fight again to keep them free

This fellow seems to enjoy emulating Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Rodrigo Duterte and other autocrats around the world. This is not what we expect from an American president.