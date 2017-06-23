A financial boost for Metro Police in fight against terrorism Grant money is from federal program criticized by rights groups

Metro Police obtained an additional $500,000 for its coffers to deter potential terrorist threats, according to U.S. government and Nevada elected officials.

The announcement of the funds from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Countering Violent Extremism grant program came Friday.

Metro was one of 26 applicants chosen from a field of 200 that included state and city governments, law enforcement agencies, nonprofit groups and universities, according to federal officials.

The grants, which were funded in 2015 by $10 million appropriated by the U.S. government, were created to counter what officials describe as an “uptick” in homegrown terrorist activity. They’re geared to “assist local communities in their own efforts to counter violent extremism,” according to officials.

Groups like the American Civil Liberties Union have criticized the Countering Violent Extremism program, saying it calls on community members to monitor each other and report to law enforcement what they perceive to be suspicious activities of law-abiding Americans. “(It) stigmatizes American Muslims and casts unwarranted suspicion on innocuous activity,” the organization wrote in its website.

“The program calls on law enforcement, social service providers, and members of religious communities to identify individuals who might be susceptible to violence and to implement programs to stop them from committing it. Preventing acts of violence is a laudable goal, but the CVE strategy risks being counterproductive, alienating the very communities it is meant to engage,” according to the ACLU.

Metro in May became aware of an Islamic State propaganda video, released through the radical organization’s online channels, calling for attacks in Western locations, such as Las Vegas.

The same month, federal officials issued a warning about the increased threat of possible attacks by homegrown terrorists, who may be influenced by online literature, a warning the government has heeded since 2015.

"We face one of the most serious terror threat environments since the 9/11 attacks as foreign terrorist organizations continue to exploit the Internet to inspire, enable or direct individuals already here in the homeland to commit terrorist acts," the memo reads.

The 44-minute video was reportedly narrated by an apparent American jihadist and showed images of potential targets that included the Las Vegas Strip, according to NBC News. The man implored Islamic State sympathizers in the U.S. to launch lone-wolf attacks with knives or vehicles.

The organization has in recent times taken responsibility for similar attacks in Europe.

“In light of threats by ISIS against the Las Vegas Strip, it is imperative that Southern Nevada is prepared and well-equipped to combat terror threats,” said Sen. Dean Heller in a news release. “That's why I will continue to fight to ensure that Nevada has the resources it needs to prevent and preempt terror attacks.”

“With over 40 million tourists visiting every year, Las Vegas serves as a hallmark destination for tourism. That’s why we must ensure that safety and security around the valley is a top priority, said U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., who lauded the grant in a news release. “Ensuring safety is of utmost importance, and I will continue to advocate for federal funding to guarantee the safety of my constituents in Nevada.”

Metro has stressed that the public plays an integral role in identifying potential threats and have tried to impress on people's minds the “see something; say something” mantra.

To report suspicious activity, call 911 if it's an emergency; 311 if it's not, and to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.