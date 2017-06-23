Firefighters battle blaze at northeast recycling plant

Firefighters from three departments were battling a blaze this morning at a recycling plant in the northeast valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

A large pile of debris was burning in a yard at Desert Recycling in the 2500 block of Marco Street, near Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards, officials said. Crews from the North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue were helping fight the fire, which was reported about 9:35 a.m.

The fire was confined to the yard, and no buildings were threatened, officials said.

Crews initially focused on dousing the flames with water from aerial platform nozzles, officials said. Later, a worker with the recycling plant used a front loader to tear apart the debris pile, making it easier to extinguish the fire using foam, officials said.

Neither the cause of the fire or a damage estimate had been determined, officials said.

Metro Police shut down Marco Street and motorists were advised to avoid the area, officials said.