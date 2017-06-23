Praise won’t fix character flaws

I remember seeing Donald Trump ginning up his base in some campaign rallies by asking them to make a pledge of loyalty to him.

James Comey alleged that Trump asked him to declare loyalty, but Comey offered honesty. Monday, Trump entreated his Cabinet members to figuratively kiss his ring with an obsequious display of unctuous devotion. The Cabinet is supposed to give him guidance and factuality to help him carry out his duties.

The man looks like he is hiding something and he is backed into a corner. His natural defense is to launch a smear campaign against all who oppose him. Poor Ivanka is so taken aback by the viciousness in D.C. politics that she can’t be bothered to call her dad out on his behavior.

For those who work for the president, the charge for hard work is his disdain.

His character flaws will not be erased by the quality of those working for him. He can count on his base to blame someone else for his failures.

On the eve of Jeff Sessions’ testimony before the Senate, the idea was aired to fire the special counsel. Talk about impropriety indicating evidence of guilt; this would be an egregious act of obliterating the truth.

“Believe me,” Trump so often says. He is not even capable of carrying on serious conversation, let alone exude honesty. Trump is incompetent because he thinks he can be a despot. That makes him do dangerous things.

If it were not for the democratic institutions laid out in the Constitution, independent judiciary, Congress and the free press, Trump would run things like an autocrat.

For people who work in government, their primary duty is to serve the people they represent. Trump is still campaigning to curry favor with his base, who adore him. That is all he really cares about.