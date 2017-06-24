Driver arrested on suspicion of impairment after fatal pedestrian crash

A crash left a pedestrian dead and a driver booked on suspicion of being impaired this morning on Flamingo Road near Maryland Parkway, according to Metro Police.

Officers and medical crews were dispatched to the roadway about 8:15 a.m., Lt. Mark Lourenco said.

The 50-year-old woman, who was on a crosswalk against a traffic light, died at the scene, Lourenco said. The driver, who was in a black vehicle, was believed to be "drunk."

Further details were not immediately available.