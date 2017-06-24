Construction begins for game maker Aristocrat’s HQ in Summerlin

The Howard Hughes Corp. hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Aristocrat Technologies' new 180,000-square-foot Summerlin facility Friday.

Gov. Brian Sandoval, among the officials attending the ceremony, lauded the global gaming company’s local expansion pairing some of the state’s strongest industries.

“I’ve always been proud of the fact that Nevada and Las Vegas has been the entertainment, tourism and gaming capital of the world,” Sandoval said. “We’re also proud of the fact that we want to be the innovation and thought leader in the world, in regard to gaming, and that’s where Aristocrat comes in.”

Aristocrat’s new campus enables the company to consolidate several of its Las Vegas facilities in one location. It will eventually house more than 600 employees when it’s completed in late 2018. The project architect is Ed Vance & Associates Architects; the interior architect is HOK; and the general contractor is Martin-Harris Construction.

The two-building campus includes a pair of three-story, tilt-up concrete structures that are about 90,000 square feet each. The campus is located on the corner of Hualapai Way and the 215 Beltway, near RC Willey.

“We’re going to bring in all of our employees in here to collaborate in an amazing space,” said Matt Wilson, managing director, Americas, Aristocrat Technologies Inc. “The building itself is world-class. Today’s groundbreaking represents more than just a physical move for Aristocrat, it represents a mind shift.”

Some of Aristocrat Technologies' latest games include “The Walking Dead,” “Batman,” “Game of Thrones” and a Britney Spears-themed slot machine among others. These gaming machines with the newest technology is just what Sandoval envisions will carry the state going forward as the global leader in the industry.

“We’re talking about skill-based gaming and the e-games and e-sports and all these different opportunities,” Sandoval said. “Nevada always embraces these new opportunities, we embrace them, we build on them and we make them better and that’s what makes us a leader. I think about when I look at this beautiful building (renderings) … are the types of innovations that’s going to go on out here and the type of history that’s going to be made here as well.”

Reflecting a growing corporate trend to place workplaces near communities, construction the new campus, part of a 100-acre mixed-use development, in Summerlin will boost the quality of life and provide employees with access to more nearby amenities, a community spokesman said.

Downtown Summerlin, parks, golf courses and walking trails are near the new Aristocrat campus.

“Summerlin has more than 150 miles of trails that the Aristocrat employees can avail themselves to,” said Kevin Orrock, president, Summerlin, the Howard Hughes Corp. “Within a short drive is 1.4 million square feet of retail, entertainment and more than 30 dining options. The goal is to enhance both the quality of life and quality of workplace.”