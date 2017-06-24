Police: Speed likely a factor in teen’s fatal Friday night motorcycle crash

An 18-year-old motorcyclist believed to have been speeding died in a Friday night crash with a car pulling into a west valley driveway, according to Metro Police.

First responders were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. to Flamingo Road, west of El Capitan Way, police said.

The motorcyclist, a Las Vegas resident riding 2008 Kawasaki EX 250, died at the scene, police said.

He was heading east on Flamingo “at a high rate of speed” when the crash occurred with a 2005 Hyundai Elantra turning onto a private driveway, police said. The 27-year-old driver, who did not show any signs of impairment, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.