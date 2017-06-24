Scorching Saturday temps tie record high

Saturday was another record-tying scorcher for the Las Vegas Valley.

The 113 degrees reached at McCarran International Airport tied the record high for a June 24 set in 1961, National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

It shouldn’t be this hot this time of year. In fact, typical conditions for late June hover around the 102-degrees mark, he said.

The good news is relief is coming in the coming days—if that’s what 100-plus-degrees days can be considered.

But first there’s Sunday, which is projected to be 112 degrees, Boothe said. And Monday, with a forecast of 109 degrees, which will flirt with another shocking 1961 record: 10 straight days of temperatures rising above 110, according to the weather service.

That relief mentioned above? The heat might not rise above 105 on Tuesday; 104 on Wednesday, and 103 from Thursday to Saturday, Boothe said.

If you’re eagerly waiting on showers, this coming week is not the one, Boothe said.