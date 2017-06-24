SWAT dispatched to Cosmo after suspect barricades himself in vehicle

Officers arrested a suspect who barricaded himself for four hours inside a vehicle he tried to steal from the Cosmopolitan's valet area, according to Metro Police.

The attempted robbery was reported about 8 p.m. and eventually prompted a SWAT response, police said. Officers had arrived before the male suspect was able to drive away.

The parking area where the valet service is located was affected through the incident while operations at the hotel and casino remain unchanged, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.