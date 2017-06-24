Vegas Golden Knights continue to add pieces with draft’s later rounds

The Golden Knights came away with a haul of players today in the second day of the NHL Entry Draft.

After taking three players in the first round on Friday, Vegas entered the day with 10 picks in the second through seventh rounds.

They used the first pick today — No. 34 overall in the second round — on Nicolas Hague, a bruising 18-year-old defenseman from the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League. At 6-foot-5, 207-pounds he is the biggest of Vegas’ draft picks.

Hague registered 18 goals and 28 assists for the Steelheads this season and played for the under-18 Canadian national team.

“We were happy to get Hague because we thought he was a first round pic,” Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee said. “Every once in awhile somebody slides for unknown reasons.”

The Golden Knights took American Jake Leschyshyn with the 62nd overall pick. The center dropped down the prospect rankings after tearing his ACL in February. Prior to the injury he had 17 goals and 23 assists in only 47 games in the Western Hockey League.

The Golden Knights traded their third pick of the second round to the Winnipeg Jets for 2015 draft choice Keegan Kolesar. The 20-year-old winger was a third round pick two years ago for Winnipeg, and has racked up 121 points over the last two seasons with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL.

Vegas selected Swedish winger Jonas Rondbjerg in the third round and Russian goaltender Maksim Zhukov in the fourth.

Zhukov had four shutouts in 31 games with the Green Bay Gamblers in 2016-17 and finished with a .913 save percentage.

In the fifth round the Golden Knights picked up Swedish forward Lucas Elvenes and American winger Jack Dugan, and in the sixth they added center Nick Campoli and another goaltender in Jiri Patera.

The final Vegas selection was Canadian center Ben Jones out of the Niagara IceDogs in Ontario.

All of the Golden Knights’ draft picks will be in Las Vegas for their inaugural rookie development camp, which kicks off Tuesday at the Las Vegas Ice Center.

“We took a lot of skill in the first round with highly intelligent skilled players,” McPhee said. “We weren’t intentionally trying to balance it out but it happened that way getting the big guy in Hague… and adding some size and some muscle.”

Coaches from the Golden Knights, Chicago Wolves and Quad City Mallards Tuesday will be in town for the five-day camp concluding next Saturday.

Golden Knights 2017 Draft Picks

1st round (6) Cody Glass

Position: Center

Age: 18

Height, Weight: 6-foot-1, 178 pounds

Team: Portland Winterhawks (Western Hockey League)

Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba

1st round (13) Nick Suzuki

Position: Center

Age: 17

Height, Weight: 5-foot-11, 183 pounds

Team: Owen Sound Attack (Ontario Hockey League)

Hometown: London, Ontario

1st round (15) Erik Brannstrom

Position: Defense

Age: 17

Height, Weight: 5-foot-9, 179 pounds

Team: HV71 (Swedish Hockey League)

Hometown: Eksjo, Sweden

2nd round (34) Nicolas Hague

Position: Defense

Age: 18

Height, Weight: 6-foot-5, 207 pounds

Team: Mississauga Steelheads (Ontario Hockey League)

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

2nd round (62) Jake Leschyshyn

Position: Center

Age: 18

Height, Weight: 5-foot-10, 189 pounds

Team: Regina Pats (Western Hockey League)

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

3rd round (65) Jonas Rondbjerg

Position: Right Wing

Age: 18

Height, Weight: 6-foot-1, 194 pounds

Team: Vaxjo Jr. Lakers (Swedish Hockey League)

Hometown: Horsholm, Denmark

4th round (96) Maksim Zhukov

Position: Goaltender

Age: 17

Height, Weight: 6-foot-2, 194 pounds

Team: Green Bay Gamblers (United States Hockey League)

Hometown: Kaliningrad, Russia

5th round (127) Lucas Elvenes

Position: Forward

Age: 17

Height, Weight: 6-foot, 172 pounds

Team: Rogle Jr. (Sweden Junior Hockey League)

Hometown: Angelholm, Sweden

5th round (142) Jonathan Dugan

Position: Left Wing

Age: 19

Height, Weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Team: Northwood High School (United States High School)

Hometown: Pittsford, New York

6th round (158) Nick Campoli

Position: Center

Age: 18

Height, Weight: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

Team: North York Rangers (Ontario Junior Hockey League)

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

6th round (161) Jiri Patera

Position: Goaltender

Age: 18

Height, Weight: 6-foot-1, 209 pounds

Team: HC Ceske Budejovice (Czech Hockey League)

Hometown: Praha, Czech Republic

7th round (189) Ben Jones

Position: Center

Age: 18

Height, Weight: 6-foot, 187 pounds

Team: Niagara IceDogs (Ontario Hockey League)

Hometown: Waterloo, Ontario

