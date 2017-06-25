Las Vegas man’s love of soccer is bringing shoes to children in Jamaica

Want to help? • If you’d like to donate, bring new or used shoes of all sizes to the Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex (7901 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas) on Tuesday nights. • If you’re a local business owner, Brooks is searching for a partner to serve as a drop-off point for donations. • Contact Wayne Brooks via email at [email protected]

Wayne Brooks remembers growing up in Manchester, Jamaica. Along with participating in the national pastime — track and field — Brooks spent the majority of his free time playing soccer. For hours on end he was on the pitch, running, jumping and kicking.

He remembers the dirt fields, the makeshift goalposts, the homemade balls. And most of all, he remembers his feet. After playing barefoot until sundown, his feet were battered, bruised and begging for mercy.

“You would go home with a bruised toe or a broken toe and just tie it up,” Brooks says with a laugh. “You kicked your toe off? Just patch it up and head back out there!”

Brooks’ feet thanked him when he moved to the United States almost two decades ago. He had access to shoes, and playing the game no longer felt like running on pins and needles.

But he never forgot where he came from. When he noticed a player in his 40-and-over league churn through three pairs of cleats in one game in search of a perfect fit, Brooks had an idea. Starting small, he began soliciting his teammates for used soccer cleats to redistribute to kids back in his hometown in Jamaica.

Since that day eight years ago, Brooks estimates he’s given out more than 300 pairs of shoes to underprivileged children in Manchester. He takes an annual trip to the island and heads straight to the same fields he played on when he was a kid, and true to his memories, there are still youngsters running around barefoot.

“When you pull up and hand them a pair of shoes, it’s like Christmas to them,” Brooks says. “Their faces light up. Used or not, they are probably the first pair of soccer shoes they have ever played in. A lot of the children are very overwhelmed when they get them. It’s a great thing.”

Brooks’ one-man shoe drive is not an official charity, but he is interested in getting more organized. He’s currently searching for a local business to partner with as a drop-off point for donations. In the meantime, those interested in giving can contact him via email . Or Brooks encourages people to bring new or used shoes of all sizes to the Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex on Tuesday nights.

That’s where you’ll find Brooks competing in his recreational men’s league, running around like a kid and still playing the game he loves. His feet couldn’t be happier.