All aboard: Las Vegas launches free downtown shuttle

Downtown’s newest transportation option kicked off this morning with a typical Vegas shebang that included two Mayor Goodmans, a showgirl, a mobster and Elvis.

The Downtown Loop is a free shuttle service connecting nine popular spots, including the Arts District, Pawn Plaza and the Fremont Street Experience. It utilizes two bright magenta, 19-seat shuttles running at the same time, meaning passengers shouldn’t wait more than 20 minutes between shuttles.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman took the inaugural ride during a media event this morning. Joining her along the nine-stop route was her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, and a showgirl, a faux mobster from the Mob Museum and an Elvis impersonator who joked that the shuttle would be a good alternative whenever his pink Cadillac breaks down.

“It’s all about getting people moving,” Carolyn Goodman said.

The Downtown Loop was approved by Las Vegas City Council last month for a six-month pilot run, with the option to renew for an additional six months. The total cost is $550,000.

The city hopes ridership is strong enough to draw advertising or sponsorship dollars to make the circulator a permanent fixture downtown.

The mayor said her dream is to expand the route to include other parts of downtown, such as the Natural History Museum or a future Cashman sports complex.

“Very few cities are as innovative as Las Vegas,” she said. “We want to be first and foremost.”

M.J. Maynard, deputy general manager of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, said the Downtown Loop should be a boon to local businesses. “Where there’s transportation, there’s economic development,” Maynard said.

The Downtown Loop will run nine hours each day, though start and stop times vary. Monday through Thursday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it will run from 3 p.m. to midnight. On Sundays, it will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stops along the route are:

• Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Ave.

• The Arts District, Art Way and Boulder Avenue.

• Pawn Plaza, Las Vegas Boulevard, south of Garces Avenue.

• The Fremont East Entertainment District, Las Vegas Boulevard, south of Fremont Street.

• The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave.

• The Fremont Street Experience, Main Street, south of Fremont Street.

• The Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, South Grand Central Parkway, between the Nautica and Tommy Hilfiger Kids stores.

