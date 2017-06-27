Box Office Top 20: ‘Transformers 5’ tops with series low

LOS ANGELES — Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight" topped the box office charts, but it was a dubious success. The fifth installment in the series took in a franchise low of $68.5 million in its first five days in theaters, $44.7 million of which came from weekend sales.

In second place, "Wonder Woman" took in an additional $24.9 million in its fourth weekend in theaters, pushing the superhero pic over the $300 million mark. It beat out Disney and Pixar's "Cars 3," which fell to $24.1 million in its second weekend, bringing its domestic totally to $98.8 million.

Rounding out the top five were the Mandy Moore shark thriller "47 Meters Down" in fourth place with $7.1 million, and "The Mummy," in fifth place, with $6.1 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Transformers: The Last Knight," Paramount, $44,680,073, 4,069 locations, $10,981 average, $68,475,562, 1 Week.

2. "Wonder Woman," Warner Bros., $24,906,310, 3,933 locations, $6,333 average, $318,111,468, 4 Weeks.

3. "Cars 3," Disney, $24,074,497, 4,256 locations, $5,657 average, $98,782,390, 2 Weeks.

4. "47 Meters Down," Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, $7,088,262, 2,471 locations, $2,869 average, $23,914,194, 2 Weeks.

5. "The Mummy," Universal, $6,060,495, 2,980 locations, $2,034 average, $68,744,165, 3 Weeks.

6. "All Eyez On Me," Lionsgate, $5,806,975, 2,471 locations, $2,350 average, $38,599,294, 2 Weeks.

7. "Pirates Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," Disney, $5,396,243, 2,453 locations, $2,200 average, $160,161,569, 5 Weeks.

8. "Rough Night," Sony, $4,703,261, 3,162 locations, $1,487 average, $16,638,208, 2 Weeks.

9. "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," 20th Century Fox, $4,284,115, 2,328 locations, $1,840 average, $65,747,291, 4 Weeks.

10. "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2," Disney, $3,023,042, 1,468 locations, $2,059 average, $380,236,369, 8 Weeks.

11. "Beatriz At Dinner," Roadside Attractions, $1,759,977, 491 locations, $3,584 average, $2,953,757, 3 Weeks.

12. "The Book Of Henry," Focus Features, $948,369, 646 locations, $1,468 average, $3,105,724, 2 Weeks.

13. "Tubelight," Yash Raj Films, $930,058, 338 locations, $2,752 average, $930,058, 1 Week.

14. "It Comes At Night," A24, $800,325, 819 locations, $977 average, $13,043,493, 3 Weeks.

15. "Baywatch," Paramount, $748,404, 480 locations, $1,559 average, $56,656,293, 5 Weeks.

16. "Paris Can Wait," Sony Pictures Classics, $572,743, 408 locations, $1,404 average, $4,153,090, 7 Weeks.

17. "The Big Sick," Lionsgate, $421,577, 5 locations, $84,315 average, $421,577, 1 Week.

18. "Alien: Covenant," 20th Century Fox, $341,308, 294 locations, $1,161 average, $73,334,769, 6 Weeks.

19. "The Boss Baby," 20th Century Fox, $330,791, 241 locations, $1,373 average, $173,080,163, 13 Weeks.

20. "The Hero," The Orchard, $297,927, 81 locations, $3,678 average, $555,891, 3 Weeks.