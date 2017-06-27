Change course on North Korea

When the same methodology fails, then it is time to go the alternate route. In teaching, when a phonetic approach is not working for a student to learn to read, then sight vocabulary is taught. Success has a better chance.

We need an alternate route here. President Donald Trump needs to go the North Korean route. So far, dealing with North Korea`s Kim Jong Un has not moved the humanity and co-existence meter. Trump needs to give the millennial a call to plan for a personal visit on the president`s soon-to-be European trip. (Let`s save plane fuel.)

Kim has to be made to feel a significant part of the world governing class. He is looking for head of state respect and recognition, not sanctions. Perhaps the approach will move that humanity and co-existence meter.