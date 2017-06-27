Child’s drowning at Henderson water park ruled accident

Authorities in Las Vegas say an 8-year-old boy who became unconscious in a wave pool at a Henderson water park drowned, and his death has been ruled an accident.

The Clark County coroner said today that that Daquan Bankston also had a heart abnormality.

The heart condition, known as anomalous origin of the right coronary artery, can be present from birth and may go undetected until an autopsy is performed.

Lifeguards pulled Bankston from the pool at Cowabunga Bay on June 18.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital June 23.

Water park officials say the drowning is being investigated.