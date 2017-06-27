Four people burned out of southeast valley apartment

Four people are without a home after a fire at a southeast valley apartment complex damaged two units, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Crews were called about 10 a.m. to the 3200 block of Casey Drive, near Pecos Road and Hacienda Avenue, where they encountered smoke pouring from a first-floor apartment, officials said. The fire extended to a unit above it, officials said.

Firefighters put out the blaze in about 20 minutes, officials said.

No one was injured, but a man and three children were displaced. They were being assisted by the Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.