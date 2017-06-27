Las Vegas Sun

June 27, 2017

Holy cow! Here’s how to get free Chick-fil-A on July 11

Mark Lennihan / AP

People look at a costumed Chick-fil-A cow in the window of a new Chick-fil-A restaurant, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015 in New York.

If you’re an adult, a fan of cows and dressing up, July 11 at Chick-fil-A should be a celebration.

On that day, and for the 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day, the restaurant is offering a free meal to anyone who dresses like a cow and visits one of the Las Vegas Valley’s three locations, the chain has announced.

To qualify for a free item, customers must dress in some sort of cow attire, whether it be a “head-to-hoof” costume or a “cow-spotted” accessory.

And if you want to share your experience online, Snapchat will offer custom filters at the restaurants.

The promotion will available from the time the restaurants open until 7 p.m.

