Metro officers who fatally shot man during standoff are identified

Metro Police this afternoon identified the officers who shot and killed a heavily armed man who’d fired at them after shooting a woman and barricading himself with a child Saturday near Lake Mead Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive.

Officers Cody Thompson, 33, and Theodore Carrasco, 36, are on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues, police said. The suspect hadn’t been publicly identified as of this afternoon.

Police were dispatched about 9:45 p.m. Saturday to Assembly Drive regarding a woman who’d been shot at least once in a domestic dispute.

She directed officers to a nearby house in the 1900 block of Bookbinder Road where they encountered an armed man at the front door, police said.

When the officers surrounded the house, the man fired two rounds from the back of the building, police said. Minutes later, the man fired off five more rounds, this time from the front.

SWAT officers were dispatched and sometime during the incident, they were alerted that a 4-year-old child was inside the house and that the man possessed multiple firearms, police said.

About midnight, a SWAT team entered the house and shot the man when he fired at them, police said. He died at University Medical Center.

Thompson has been with Metro since January 2007; Carrasco since July 2006, police said.

Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill is expected to give a detailed briefing in the next two days.