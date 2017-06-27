Mexican restaurant Casa Don Juan to open Henderson location

One of the valley’s favorite Mexican restaurants is opening a location in Henderson next month.

Casa Don Juan, a Michoacán-influenced restaurant that has operated in downtown Las Vegas since the mid-1990s and near Summerlin since 2014, will open its third area locale at East Sunset Road and South Pecos Road by the end of July, a restaurant representative confirmed Monday. An exact opening date has not yet been set.

“We’re expanding to every corner of Las Vegas to meet the demand,” said a manager from the downtown location on 1204 S. Main St., who wished not to be named. “More than anything, just serving more customers.”

Restaurant owners Raul and Maria Gil could not immediately be reached for comment.

Known for its enchiladas, tacos and margaritas among other traditional Mexican dishes, the restaurant boasts “authentic and time-tested” recipes.

Those wanting to work at Casa Don Juan’s new location can contact the organization at 702-384-8070 or [email protected]