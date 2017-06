More than 8,000 without power near Las Vegas airport, Strip

More than 8,000 NV Energy customers were without power this afternoon due to equipment issues, according to the utility.

The ZIP codes most affected were 89119, near McCarran International Airport, and 89169, just east of the Strip, according to NV Energy’s website.

The outages were reported about 2:15 p.m. and power was expected to be restored between 4 and 5 p.m., according to the website.