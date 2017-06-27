Police: Bail bond agent shot while pursuing wanted man

A bail bond agent was shot while trying to take a man into custody Monday night in the west valley, according to Metro Police.

Two agents were attempting to take a wanted man into custody about 11 p.m. at a home in the 6600 block of Bubbling Brook Drive, near U.S. 95 and Summerlin Parkway, according to police. The man shot at the agents, hitting one of them, police said.

The wounded agent, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.

The suspect fled and was arrested about 12:45 a.m. today in the 300 block of Julie Circle, police said. Further information was not immediately available.