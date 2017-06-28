Attacking poor is a sickness

I’m addressing President Donald Trump’s comment regarding a poor person directing the economy. It’s not about being more secure; in fact, it isn’t that poor people are any less smart than someone else.

Coming from a working class background, knowing what it is like to struggle to put food on the table, pay bills, and just get by, we are far more apt to do something geared toward the common man and not just that elite crowd in their ivory towers. This really upsets his billionaire cronies.

This is an administration and party that truly despises anyone that is economically less than themselves. The evidence is clear.

With health care — both bills have been aimed like a loaded gun at the nation’s working poor, elderly on fixed incomes and the disabled.

What does this tell you? To me, the answer is obvious.

How many times now have we have made fun of those with disabilities or pre-existing conditions? Or those who must choose between caring for a sick loved one and paying a bill?

The extremists who hold this attitude toward their fellow Americans in peril have the most serious pre-existing condition of all: heartless greed.

This is worse than any cancer, and must be removed from the body of the nation before it poisons us all.