Golden Knights open camp, embrace community vibe at makeshift venue

Tuesday morning the Golden Knights touched ice for the first time in franchise history at the Las Vegas Ice Center.

It was only rookie development camp, but the first major sports team in Las Vegas history held its first practice on the north rink of the center. Barely 50 feet away, on the south rink, toddlers and children slipped and slid across the ice during an open skate.

As soon as the Golden Knights exited the ice — before even a Zamboni appeared on the rink — miniature hockey players took to the ice for a “Learn to skate” event.

“You’re going to see kids coming in all throughout the week wearing Golden Knights stuff, and they’re going to be so excited,” said Gabe Gauthier, director of hockey at the Ice Center. “When they step on the ice, they’re going to try to do the same things these players are doing.”

The situation isn’t ideal for the Golden Knights. Their multimillion-dollar practice facility in Summerlin is only weeks from opening, but in the meantime they must make do with the Ice Center for their camp, which runs through Saturday.

“The players have enjoyed it so far,” said Will Nichol, Golden Knights director of player development. “Is it going to be exciting when we get into our building? Absolutely, but I can’t say enough about this arena and their staff and how well they’ve taken care of us.”

A total of 45 players comprising Golden Knights’ draft picks, free agent signings, trade acquisitions and camp invitees participated in practice, which was split into two sessions.

First-round picks Cody Glass and Nick Suzuki showed why they were so highly touted as amateurs in the limited drills they performed, while other unknown prospects made names for themselves.

“People almost want to fast forward to October, but it's day one,” Nichol said. “Some of these kids haven’t been on the ice for awhile, so today we just wanted them to get their hands back and their feet back.”

Each of the practice sessions drew a few hundred fans, many of whom stuck around to meet the players afterward.

“It was great and we welcome everyone to come down,” Nichol said. “It was fun to see our fans interact with our players. Our players want to meet the fans because that’s who they’re here for.”

And while the facilities are a far cry from the state-of-the-art building the Golden Knights will soon call home, the Ice Center gave the fans a more intimate setting with the players.

“I think it’s awesome not only from the standpoint of the whole community but for the kids,” Gauthier said. “The kids are going to have that sense of pride that you have the big club skating on your ice and playing in your facility.”

Gauthier, a former pro hockey player himself, coaches the Las Vegas Storm youth team and is director of coaching for the Junior Golden Knights.

Players spoke with media inside a purple room normally designated for children’s parties — a Happy Birthday banner hanging over Glass’ head as he spoke after practice.

Just outside the room, a youth figure skating team practiced a routine on the ice.

It wasn’t the typical scene for a hockey developmental camp, but Las Vegas isn’t a typical hockey city and the Golden Knights are fully embracing it.

“We’ve worked out so many details to be in cooperation with the Golden Knights,” Gauthier said. “The main goal is to build hockey in Las Vegas, and to have the Golden Knights and the Ice Center working together is going to build so many more hockey players.”